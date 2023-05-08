Visit Tampa Bay social media efforts play role in helping boost tourism in Tampa

Not so long ago, any number of local events and festivals – like a lantern parade on the Tampa Riverwalk – would have been unimaginable.

It wouldn't have been in 2012 when Joey Bell, who was raised in Tampa, went off to college.

"You didn't go to downtown to hang out, there wasn't Armature Works or Sparkman Wharf. There wasn't all these festivals every single weekend. Then, the world changed," laughed Bell, who now has a job promoting his hometown for Visit Tampa Bay. "Tom Brady came, we got a J.W. [Marriott], an Edition [Five Star Hotel]."

He said he gets help to promote the area from all the people and organizations that Retweet, like, comment on or otherwise participate in his social media efforts.

"If it gets a lot of local engagement, just because of the way these algorithms work, folks in Orlando are seeing that stuff and folks in Miami," Bell said. "Then, people in Atlanta and Charlotte and Chicago see it. What’s hot in Tampa becomes a snowballing social media sensation described in one word: ‘Viral,’" Bell said.

Visit Tampa Bay’s President and CEO Santiago Corrada said success on social media has yielded explosive success promoting the area.

"To be able to produce a podcast, to be able to go out with an influencer who can expose their followers to this area is amazing," said Corrada. "Our young people doing this are recognized by the industry."

Bell recently coordinated the visit of a social media influencer who showed that Tampa is a good destination for travelers who are disabled. They’ve also shown how single moms can design custom vacations here.

That kind of outreach is one of the reasons Bell was just named to Destination International’s 30 under 30 list – a top honor in the travel and tourism industry.

Bell said his hometown gives him lots to work with.

"I love Tampa. I’ve always loved it here. It’s finally cool to be from Tampa," he said.