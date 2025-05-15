Florida Python Challenge 2025 registration opens

The Brief Registration opened on Thursday for the annual Florida Python Challenge. The competition is aimed at removing invasive, non-native Burmese pythons from several lands in South Florida. Wildlife experts say Burmese pythons pose a threat to Florida's ecosystem and native wildlife.



Registration for the 2025 Florida Python Challenge is officially open.

What is the Florida Python Challenge?

Big picture view:

The annual competition helps remove invasive, non-native Burmese pythons from seven commission-managed lands in South Florida.

This year's event runs from July 11-20.

Prizes will be awarded, including $10,000 to the person who removes the most pythons.

Burmese pythons are believed to have arrived in South Florida as pets in the 1980s and then were released by frustrated owners who got tired of feeding them mice and other live meals. (Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Last year, 195 Burmese pythons were removed during the annual competition, with more than 800 from 33 states and Canada taking part.

Burmese pythons in Florida

Dig deeper:

Wildlife experts say Burmese pythons are among the largest snakes in the world and pose a threat to Florida's ecosystem and native wildlife.

According to the National Park Service, the first recorded sighting of Burmese pythons in Everglades National Park was in 1979. The snakes are believed to have been imported to be sold as exotic pets.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) says the Burmese python is considered "established" from just south of Lake Okeechobee to Key Largo, and from western Broward County west to Collier County.

In 2021, they were among 16 non-native reptiles added to Florida’s Prohibited species list.

Python Huntress Amy Siewe holds an invasive 10-foot Burmese Python during a hunting trip down Tamiami Trail on Sept. 5, 2024, in Miami. The snake was originally caught by her colleague Harold Antonio Rondon-Mena.

What you can do:

To register for this year's Florida Python Challenge, click here.

The state also offers other opportunities year-round to remove invasive pythons. For more details, click here.

FWC says it encourages people to remove and humanely kill pythons from private lands whenever possible, as well.

The Source: This story was written with information from the State of Florida and the National Park Service.

