Florida Python Challenge 2024 removes nearly 200 invasive snakes from state

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Nearly 200 pythons were removed from South Florida during the 2024 Florida Python Challenge.

More than 800 people from 33 states and Canada took part in the 10-day competition aimed at increasing awareness about invasive species and the threats they pose to Florida’s ecology.

Ronald Kiger, who removed 20 Burmese pythons, was the ultimate grand prize winner and took home $10,000.

"There were over 700 competitors from Florida and over 100 from out of state, including two from Canada, who participated in this year’s Florida Python Challenge™," said Roger Young, FWC Executive Director. "Thanks to Governor DeSantis and our many partners who support the Florida Python Challenge™ each year to bring awareness to removing invasive Burmese pythons from Florida’s environment."

READ: FWC captures massive Burmese python in Everglades

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and negatively impact native species.

Ronald Kiger removed 20 pythons during the 2024 Florida Python Challenge and was the ultimate grand prize winner. Image is courtesy of the FWC.

The snakes are typically found in and around the Everglades ecosystem in South Florida, where they prey on birds, mammals, and other reptiles.

A female Burmese python can lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time.

FWC says anyone may remove and humanely kill pythons and other nonnative reptiles at any time on private lands with landowner permission and on 32 FWC-managed lands throughout South Florida.

READ: Florida's native snake population sees decline caused by invasive parasite: Researcher

Since 2000, more than 22,000 wild Burmese pythons have been removed from the state and reported to the FWC.

The public can also help control invasive species by reporting nonnative snakes, tegus and monitor lizards to the FWC’s Invasive Species Hotline at 888-IVE-GOT1 (888-483-4681), and by reporting sightings of other nonnative fish and wildlife online at IveGot1.org or by downloading the free IveGot1 smartphone app. For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Nonnatives.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter