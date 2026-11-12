Shooting investigation underway in Riverview, one injured: HCSO
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday evening along US-301 in Riverview.
Riverview shooting investigation
What we know:
Deputies responded to a shooting call at 6:24 p.m. on the 10000 block of US-301 in Riverview, according to the sheriff's office.
Crews transported the victim from the scene to the hospital.
Victim's condition unknown
What we don't know:
The victim's current medical condition is unknown, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators have not released any other details because the case remains an active investigation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Public Information Office, who provided initial incident details via a media update.