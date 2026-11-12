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Shooting investigation underway in Riverview, one injured: HCSO

By
FOX 13 News
Hillsborough County
Published November 12, 2026 9:17 PM EST
Published November 12, 2026 9:17 PM EST

The Brief

    • Deputies are investigating a Riverview shooting on the 10000 block of US-301 after receiving a call at 6:24 p.m. Thursday.
    • Emergency crews took one person from the scene to the hospital.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday evening along US-301 in Riverview.

Riverview shooting investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to a shooting call at 6:24 p.m. on the 10000 block of US-301 in Riverview, according to the sheriff's office. 

Crews transported the victim from the scene to the hospital. 

Victim's condition unknown

What we don't know:

The victim's current medical condition is unknown, according to the sheriff's office. 

Investigators have not released any other details because the case remains an active investigation.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Public Information Office, who provided initial incident details via a media update.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety