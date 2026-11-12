Shooting investigation underway in Riverview, one injured: HCSO

The Brief Deputies are investigating a Riverview shooting on the 10000 block of US-301 after receiving a call at 6:24 p.m. Thursday. Emergency crews took one person from the scene to the hospital.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said one person was hospitalized after a shooting Thursday evening along US-301 in Riverview.

Riverview shooting investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to a shooting call at 6:24 p.m. on the 10000 block of US-301 in Riverview, according to the sheriff's office.

Crews transported the victim from the scene to the hospital.

Victim's condition unknown

What we don't know:

The victim's current medical condition is unknown, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators have not released any other details because the case remains an active investigation.