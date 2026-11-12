WWE's Titus O'Neil helps open esports, broadcast facility at Tampa middle school

The Brief WWE wrestler Titus O'Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard, helped unveil a new esports and broadcast arena at Sligh Middle Magnet School on Thursday. The facility includes gaming computers, a broadcast control room and a 22-foot-wide LED wall that can be used for virtual production. Hillsborough County Public Schools says the program will introduce students to technology-related careers, although details about participation, costs and student outcomes have not been provided.



A new esports and broadcast production facility opened Thursday at Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa, where students will be able to participate in competitive video gaming and learn skills used in television production and digital media.

What we know:

The new facility is part of the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Middle Magnet School, located at 2011 E. Sligh Ave. in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Public Schools, the Bullard Family Foundation and several private technology companies partnered on the project, which officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.

The district says students will be able to participate in organized esports competitions while learning about broadcasting, video production and digital technology.

The arena includes gaming computers, production equipment and a broadcast control room connected to a 22-foot-by-8-foot LED display.

The display uses technology associated with virtual production, which allows digital backgrounds and environments to be incorporated into video productions. The facility will also incorporate Unreal Engine, software commonly used in video game development and virtual production.

School officials describe the project as the first of its kind in Florida to combine esports, broadcast production, virtual production technology and career-focused instruction in one facility. That claim has not been independently verified.

What will students learn?

Esports involves organized competitive video gaming, typically between individuals or teams.

Although competitive gaming is the most visible part of the industry, esports events also require broadcast producers, technical directors, audio operators, graphic designers and other production staff.

Hillsborough County Public Schools says students will have opportunities to learn about those roles through hands-on instruction.

The district also expects the program to emphasize communication, teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.

The facility is intended to support career and technical education, which introduces students to skills associated with specific industries and occupations.

However, the district's announcement did not specify how many students will participate, whether the program will be part of the regular school day or how student progress will be evaluated.

Who is behind the project?

The project involves WWE performer and Tampa philanthropist Thaddeus Bullard, better known by his wrestling name, Titus O'Neil.

Bullard is the founder and president of the Bullard Family Foundation, which has supported educational and community initiatives in Tampa.

His foundation partnered with Hillsborough County Public Schools and technology company CDW-G on the new arena.

CDW-G coordinated work with Horizon AVL and Esports Integration, while other companies supplied computers, furniture and audiovisual equipment.

The school district did not disclose the total cost of the facility in its announcement or specify how much funding came from the foundation, private companies or public sources.

Bullard said he hopes the arena will eventually host esports competitions involving students from other parts of the country.

The bigger picture

The project reflects efforts by schools to incorporate competitive gaming and digital production into career and technical education.

Supporters of school-based esports programs argue that the activities can introduce students to technology careers while providing opportunities for teamwork and competition.

However, the availability of professional equipment does not by itself establish whether students will gain career-ready skills. The effectiveness of the program will depend in part on its curriculum, student access and how the district measures results.

For now, Hillsborough County Public Schools says the arena will be used to introduce middle school students to technology and media production skills.