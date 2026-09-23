Florida teen accused of making several swatting calls, setting vehicle on fire: 'He was bored'
UPPER GRAND LAGOON, Fla. - A 14-year-old Florida boy was arrested after he told investigators he made a series of swatting calls, including one incident involving Six Flags Magic Mountain in California. The teen also admitted to setting a vehicle on fire at a towing business near his home, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
Florida teen swatting and arson arrest
The backstory:
The investigation began with a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the sheriff's office.
BCSO investigators followed a digital trail that led to a home on Amy Lane near Panama City Beach.
On Sept. 15, BCSO SWAT, investigators, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI executed a search warrant at the home.
Investigators said the teen, who is not being named due to his age, admitted to using the online name "Lenny" and participating in a swatting group.
Swatting incidents and vehicle fire
Dig deeper:
According to investigators, the teen admitted to making several swatting calls, including one targeting a neighboring home. The caller falsely reported that someone had been shot, a bomb was present and hostages were inside.
Investigators also said the teen admitted to participating in swatting incidents involving Six Flags Magic Mountain in California and a school in Ohio.
The teen reportedly told investigators he was paid in cryptocurrency to make swatting calls for other people.
Investigators also accused the teen of setting a vehicle on fire at Discount Towing on Traina Lane in May.
Seven vehicles were damaged in the fire, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators said the 14-year-old admitted to setting the fire because "he was bored."
The teen was charged with five counts of arson and two counts of false reports concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.
The investigation remains ongoing, and the sheriff's office said additional charges are possible.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Bay County Sheriff's Office.