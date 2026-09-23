Florida teen accused of making several swatting calls, setting vehicle on fire: 'He was bored'

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The Brief A 14-year-old Florida boy was arrested after investigators linked him to multiple swatting calls and a vehicle fire at a business near his home, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said the teen admitted to swatting incidents involving a nearby home, Six Flags Magic Mountain and an Ohio school. The teen also admitted he set a vehicle on fire at a towing business, damaging seven vehicles, because "he was bored," BCSO said.



A 14-year-old Florida boy was arrested after he told investigators he made a series of swatting calls, including one incident involving Six Flags Magic Mountain in California. The teen also admitted to setting a vehicle on fire at a towing business near his home, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Florida teen swatting and arson arrest

The backstory:

The investigation began with a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the sheriff's office.

BCSO investigators followed a digital trail that led to a home on Amy Lane near Panama City Beach.

On Sept. 15, BCSO SWAT, investigators, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI executed a search warrant at the home.

Investigators said the teen, who is not being named due to his age, admitted to using the online name "Lenny" and participating in a swatting group.

Swatting incidents and vehicle fire

Dig deeper:

According to investigators, the teen admitted to making several swatting calls, including one targeting a neighboring home. The caller falsely reported that someone had been shot, a bomb was present and hostages were inside.

Investigators also said the teen admitted to participating in swatting incidents involving Six Flags Magic Mountain in California and a school in Ohio.

The teen reportedly told investigators he was paid in cryptocurrency to make swatting calls for other people.

Investigators also accused the teen of setting a vehicle on fire at Discount Towing on Traina Lane in May.

Seven vehicles were damaged in the fire, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the 14-year-old admitted to setting the fire because "he was bored."

The teen was charged with five counts of arson and two counts of false reports concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the sheriff's office said additional charges are possible.