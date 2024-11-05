Florida votes 'no' on Amendment 1: State will not have partisan school board elections

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Amendment 1 failed, which means that Florida school board candidates will not run with party labels next to their name on the ballot.

Florida is one of 41 states with laws that allow non-partisan school board elections. The state had partisan school board elections until an amendment was approved in 1998.

Most states in the country have non-partisan school board elections.

Amendments 1, 2, 5 and 6 were put on the ballot by the Florida Legislature. Amendments 3 and 4 are citizen initiatives.

