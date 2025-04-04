Women's Final Four tips off Friday night in Tampa with national title on the line

The Brief The 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four tips off Friday night in Tampa. South Carolina faces Texas at 7 p.m., followed by UCLA vs. UConn at Amalie Arena. Large crowds are expected in Tampa throughout the weekend, filling hotels, restaurants and Riverwalk attractions.



After months of buildup and buzzer-beaters, the 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four has arrived in Tampa.

Amalie Arena is the site of Friday night's national semifinal games, as four of the top teams in college basketball take the court for a shot at the national title.

Amalie Arena in Tampa is ready for the 2025 NCAA Women's Final Four.

Final Four: What to watch for

Dig deeper:

The opening game features an all-SEC showdown between defending national champion South Carolina (34-3) and Texas (35-3), making its first Final Four appearance in more than two decades. The two teams are no strangers; this marks their fourth meeting this season. South Carolina leads the series 2–1, including a 64–45 win in the SEC Championship Game.

Next up, UCLA (34-2) meets UConn (35-3) in a battle of contrasting legacies. It’s UCLA’s first Final Four appearance in program history. UConn, meanwhile, is chasing its 12th national championship in its 24th Final Four under longtime head coach Geno Auriemma.

Key players to watch include UCLA’s Lauren Betts, a 6'7" presence in the paint; UConn’s Paige Bueckers, who is coming off games of 40 and 31 points; Texas’s Madison Booker, the SEC Player of the Year; and South Carolina’s deep, versatile lineup.

RELATED: Women’s Final 4 events begin in Tampa

Local perspective:

Tampa becomes the first city to host the Women’s Final Four for a fourth time, having previously welcomed the event in 2008, 2015 and 2019. Local organizers are expecting large crowds throughout the weekend, with thousands of visitors expected to fill hotels, restaurants and Riverwalk attractions.

The two winners from tonight’s semifinals will return to Amalie Arena for the national championship game on Sunday. Tipoff for South Carolina vs. Texas is scheduled for 7 p.m., followed by UCLA vs. UConn.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Matthew McClellan.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: