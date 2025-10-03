Florida’s faith-filled farm retreat with animals and nature

The Brief The Blessed Lamb Farm is a faith-centered retreat with animals, nature, and scripture around the property. Guests can book overnight stays or host private events on the farm grounds. Outdoor activities, like painting and fishing, are available for guests.



The Blessed Lamb Farm, located in Palm Beach Gardens, is a Christian family-owned sanctuary that is a one-of-a-kind getaway for guests, offering a retreat from busy, urban life.

Local perspective:

Founded by Ryan and Reneta Brown in 2020, The Blessed Lamb Farm is a unique nature experience combining farm life ("Florida style") and Christian ministry. Guests can enjoy the farm’s animal meet-and-greets, overnight stays, or event hosting.

The farm sits on a five acre plot of land featuring guesthouses, a large fish-filled pond, and their 100-year-old banyan tree. Photo opportunities are scattered throughout the property.

"We want them to experience God’s creation. We share some Bible verses all over the farm, and we can tell how peaceful they feel when they walk in through the gates," said Reneta Brown, owner of The Blessed Lamb Farm.

Animal feeding and tours are available for guests. While at the farm, visitors can feed or interact with a variety of animals, including llamas, donkeys, swans, and more. This is a favored part of children’s visits.

Blessed Lamb Farm

Three themed guesthouses are available for overnight stays. The A-Frame House is a two-bedroom cabin with a blend of rustic and modern design. The Sunshine House is a one-room studio inspired by the coastal style of South Florida. Finally, The Boat House, is another one-room studio, except it is outfitted with nautical decor. Each unit is thoughtfully made and equipped with a kitchen, bathroom, and other special features (like fireplaces or porch-fronts).

The property is suited for solo travelers, couples, and groups. In addition to overnight lodging, The Blessed Lamb Farm can be booked for events such as weddings, photo shoots, and private gatherings. Guests can also participate in activities like outdoor painting or fishing in one of the on-site ponds.

Since opening, The Blessed Lamb Farm has attracted visitors looking for alternatives to traditional hotels or crowded tourist attractions. Its animals, quiet surroundings, and evangelical approach set it apart from other local lodging options.

The farm requires that all visits, including tours and overnight stays, be booked in advance through its official website.

What you can do:

