Florida primary election results live: St. Petersburg Mayor
Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot for the next mayor of St. Petersburg. If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the race will continue with a runoff.
Mayor Ken Welch is seeking re-election. However, he has been challenged by former Florida governor Charlie Crist, Kevin Batdorf, Brandi Gabbard, Jim Large, and Marla Lynne-Scruggs.
Florida Primary Election Results: St. Petersburg mayoral race
Election results are expected to be released shortly after polls close at 7 p.m. Please check back throughout the night for the latest race totals.
The Source: This story used information and election results from the Florida Division of Election