Florida primary election results live: St. Petersburg Mayor

The Brief The Florida primary election is today, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. local time. Shortly after polls close, initial election results will be released. Scroll down for live election results in the race for St. Petersburg mayor.



Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballot for the next mayor of St. Petersburg. If no candidate receives 50% of the vote, the race will continue with a runoff.

Mayor Ken Welch is seeking re-election. However, he has been challenged by former Florida governor Charlie Crist, Kevin Batdorf, Brandi Gabbard, Jim Large, and Marla Lynne-Scruggs.

Florida Primary Election Results: St. Petersburg mayoral race

Election results are expected to be released shortly after polls close at 7 p.m. Please check back throughout the night for the latest race totals.