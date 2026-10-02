TECO files state plan to protect power customers from data centers

The Brief Florida public electric utilities submitted plans to protect customers from high costs tied to large-scale data centers. Tampa Electric filed a proposal requiring data centers to pay for all infrastructure and power plant upgrades needed. State utility regulators will review the proposals, with decisions expected by late this year or early next year.



Florida power companies submitted plans to ensure electric bills do not spike for everyday customers as massive data centers consider expanding across the state.

Grid protection plans

Big picture view:

Under a new law, public electric companies across the state faced a Thursday deadline to file plans detailing how they will handle large-load energy users. State lawmakers passed the measure to ensure massive operations like data centers do not increase costs or compromise power reliability for residential ratepayers.

TECO proposal

What we know:

Tampa Electric submitted its plan to state regulators, outlining strict requirements for any large industrial customer seeking to join its system. Under the proposal, incoming companies must pay full price for all equipment, power plants, lines and poles needed to supply their facilities, along with a portion of existing grid infrastructure.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when state regulators will give final approval to the filing or how many data center proposals will move forward in the region.

Regional utility impact

Local perspective:

Tampa Electric serves customers in Hillsborough County, along with portions of Pasco and Polk counties.

"Right now, Tampa Electric does not serve any large load customers within our territory. We are seeing interest of some data centers wanting to come into Florida. But as of today, there are no large load customers," said Cherie Jacobs, a spokesperson for TECO.

Duke Energy submitted its required plan to state regulators in April, becoming the first power provider in Florida to meet the new requirement.

Regulatory review timeline

What's next:

The Florida Public Service Commission is reviewing filings from all state power providers. A decision on Tampa Electric's submission is expected late this year or early next year, Jacobs said.