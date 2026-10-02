TECO files state plan to protect power customers from data centers
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida power companies submitted plans to ensure electric bills do not spike for everyday customers as massive data centers consider expanding across the state.
Grid protection plans
Big picture view:
Under a new law, public electric companies across the state faced a Thursday deadline to file plans detailing how they will handle large-load energy users. State lawmakers passed the measure to ensure massive operations like data centers do not increase costs or compromise power reliability for residential ratepayers.
TECO proposal
What we know:
Tampa Electric submitted its plan to state regulators, outlining strict requirements for any large industrial customer seeking to join its system. Under the proposal, incoming companies must pay full price for all equipment, power plants, lines and poles needed to supply their facilities, along with a portion of existing grid infrastructure.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear when state regulators will give final approval to the filing or how many data center proposals will move forward in the region.
Regional utility impact
Local perspective:
Tampa Electric serves customers in Hillsborough County, along with portions of Pasco and Polk counties.
"Right now, Tampa Electric does not serve any large load customers within our territory. We are seeing interest of some data centers wanting to come into Florida. But as of today, there are no large load customers," said Cherie Jacobs, a spokesperson for TECO.
Duke Energy submitted its required plan to state regulators in April, becoming the first power provider in Florida to meet the new requirement.
Regulatory review timeline
What's next:
The Florida Public Service Commission is reviewing filings from all state power providers. A decision on Tampa Electric's submission is expected late this year or early next year, Jacobs said.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13’s Briona Arradondo, who interviewed Tampa Electric spokesperson Cherie Jacobs and reviewed filings submitted to the Florida Public Service Commission, as well as statement details provided by Duke Energy.