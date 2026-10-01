Former Florida animal control worker arrested after alleged animal torture

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The Brief Former Bay County Animal Control employee Cameron Howard was arrested following an investigation into severe animal abuse allegations. Authorities charged the 36-year-old with two counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated animal cruelty. Investigators stated Howard tortured animals during euthanasia procedures and struck a dog in the spine.



Former Bay County Animal Control employee Cameron Howard was arrested after an investigation revealed he allegedly abused and tortured animals in his care.

Bay County Animal Control investigation

What we know:

Howard faces criminal charges following an internal and law enforcement investigation into multiple acts of abuse. Management said it received an anonymous report alleging the 36-year-old had been abusing animals and bragging about his actions.

County administration and animal control leadership started an internal probe and contacted law enforcement. Investigators interviewed every animal control employee and gathered sworn statements from several witnesses.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified if additional charges will be filed as the investigation remains open.

Bay County Sheriff's Office detailed allegations

What they're saying:

A witness described an incident from Sept. 3 involving a small kitten undergoing euthanasia. While a needle was inserted into the kitten's heart, Howard allegedly inserted a second syringe into the animal's stomach, withdrew fluid, and let it spill onto a table, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

When asked why he did it, investigators said Howard reportedly laughed, said he did not know, and re-injected the fluid into the living kitten. The witness noted that while the euthanasia medication paralyzes the animal, the kitten could still experience pain, according to BCSO.

The backstory:

Witnesses recounted earlier incidents of cruelty dating back months. Investigators said that around May or June, a dog scheduled for euthanasia escaped the room, and as employees tried to restrain it, Howard raised a catch pole with both hands and struck the dog in the spine.

The blow caused the dog to temporarily become paralyzed, collapse, and suffer a seizure, according to investigators. About two weeks ago, investigators said Howard became angry with another restrained dog, raised the pole over his head, and slammed the animal onto the ground over his shoulder.

Former employee fired and jailed

What's next:

Deputies located Howard at his home, arrested him, and brought him to the Bay County Jail. He faces two counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Bay County Manager Joel Schubert stated Howard's employment was terminated Tuesday afternoon, calling the actions deeply disturbing and unacceptable. Sheriff Tommy Ford expressed disgust over the allegations, stating that animals in county care deserve compassion and dignity.