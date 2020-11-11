Former Lakeland commissioner, husband identified as murder victims

article

Lakeland police detectives said the two victims in Tuesday's murder investigation were identified as a former Lakeland city commissioner and her husband.

According to the police department, 67-year-old Edith Henderson, formerly Edith Yates, served as a commissioner from 2006 until 2018. The longtime commissioner and her husband, 63-year-old David Henderson, were the victims.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you that former Lakeland City Commissioner Edie Yates Henderson and her husband, David Henderson, were victims of an apparent double homicide in their Lake Morton home," the city said in a statement.

On Tuesday, before 6 p.m., officers received a request for a wellness check in the 100 block of Lake Morton Drive. Detectives said the two victims were found deceased.

Officers began canvassing the area around Lake Morton for potential witnesses and evidence.

Lakeland police said they are still investigating the murder, and "no other details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation."

