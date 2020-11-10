Expand / Collapse search
Homicide investigation underway in death of two in home along Lake Morton

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Lakeland
FOX 13 News

Two found dead in Lakeland home

Lakeland police detectives said two deceased victims were found in a home along Lake Morton Drive, between Mississippi Avenue and Orange Park Avenue.

LAKELAND, Fla. - Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Lakeland Tuesday night.

Lakeland police detectives said two deceased victims were found in a home along Lake Morton Drive, between Mississippi Avenue and Orange Park Avenue.

Officers were canvassing the area around Lake Morton for potential witnesses and evidence.

Officers were initially called to the scene of a "suspicious incident" that was reported to 911 dispatchers.

Lakeland PD said they "do not believe there is an [imminent] danger to the local neighborhood."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.