Four St. Pete swimmers selected to represent Team USA at World Junior Championhips

The Brief Four local swimmers from St. Petersburg Aquatics were picked to represent Team USA at the 2026 World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships. The roster features three siblings, Sawyer, Brinkleigh and Karrington Hansen, and their teammate Ansley Bess. They’re four of 12 athletes picked to represent Team USA at the competition Sept. 3-6 in Santa Fe, Argentina.



Four local swimmers from the same club and high school will represent the United States next week at the 2026 World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in Santa Fe, Argentina.

St. Petersburg swimmers join Team USA

What we know:

Ansley Bess, Sawyer Hansen, Brinkleigh Hansen and Karrington Hansen, all athletes with St. Petersburg Aquatics, make up part of the 12-member Team USA roster competing in the event September 3-6.

The feat is particularly notable for the Hansen family, as three of the four are siblings. All four athletes attend or recently graduated from St. Petersburg High School.

Rigorous daily training regime

What they're saying:

"It's so cool, and I think this has honestly never been done before, all coming from the same team and the same high school," Brinkleigh Hansen said. "So, I think that's just super special."

The group maintains a rigorous training schedule, practicing six days a week for one hour each morning and two additional hours every evening.

"This is the greatest thing, to be able to compete and swim along with my sisters," Sawyer Hansen said. "Our family is always competitive and always wants to be the best you can be. Being able to represent Team USA at the highest level is the best it gets."

"I kind of didn't process it because I first initially found out right after my race from my friend's coach and I just didn't believe it, because I’ve never performed on this stage before," Bess said, describing her initial reaction to hearing the news. "So, it was just really wow to me. It was cool."

The international showcase comes on the heels of recent individual success for Brinkleigh Hansen, who represented Team USA in the 10-kilometer open water race at the Pan Pacific Championships in California. She has her sights set on competing in the 2028 Olympic Games.