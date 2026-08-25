Jury unanimously recommends death penalty for Jennifer Odom’s convicted killer

The Brief A Hernando County jury recommended the death penalty Tuesday for Jeffrey Crum in the 1993 murder of 12-year-old Jennifer Odom. Jurors voted unanimously 12-0 for death following emotional family statements and testimony detailing Crum's history of violence. While the jury issued its recommendation, a judge will ultimately determine Crum's final sentence.



The jury has unanimously recommended the death penalty for Jeffrey Crum in the decades-old kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of Jennifer Odom.

Jeffrey Crum death penalty recommendation

What we know:

All 12 jurors voted Tuesday to recommend that Crum be sentenced to death for killing the 12-year-old Pasco County girl in 1993.

Crum was convicted last week of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing Odom. The same jury then returned for the penalty phase of the trial to determine whether he should receive the death penalty or another life sentence.

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The state argued that Crum's crimes warranted the death penalty, presenting evidence about aggravating factors in the case.

Prosecutors argued that Odom's kidnapping and murder were planned and that Crum took her to an isolated, secluded area. They also emphasized that Odom was a child and posed no threat to Crum.

The jury heard testimony from a woman who was sexually assaulted by Crum in 1985, when she was 18 years old.

Odom family statements

What they're saying:

Jennifer's family also delivered emotional impact statements about her life and the decades of pain caused by her death.

"She was a barefoot water skier, an archer, clarinet player, a Girl Scout, the best babysitter ever and a devoted member of our Catholic Church," Jennifer's aunt, Mary Beth Lambert, said. "But most of all, she was my precious niece."

Jennifer's stepfather, Clark Converse, held back tears as he spoke about the impact of her murder on the family.

"People use the words like closure and justice," Converse said. "Closure would be our beloved daughter being returned to us. And justice would be the ability to have our lives be normal again."

Defense mitigation arguments

The other side:

Crum's defense presented mitigating evidence about his childhood, alcohol abuse and mental health.

Crum’s stepsister testified about alleged instability and alcohol abuse by Crum's father. Crum's son, Jeffrey Crum Jr., also testified about his father's history of alcohol abuse and alleged abuse he experienced as a child.

Neuropsychologist Dr. Hyman Eisenstein testified about psychological testing performed on Crum and the effects of his upbringing.

"He had extreme physical and emotional abuse which caused him to suffer from trauma his entire life," Eisenstein testified. "He had a history of dysfunctional upbringing surrounded by alcohol and substance abuse, early on and continuous."

Jennifer Odom murder case

The backstory:

Odom disappeared after getting off her school bus in Pasco County in 1993. Classmates recalled seeing her walk down a private road as a blue truck pulled up alongside her.

Her body was found days later in a wooded area in Hernando County.

The case remained unsolved for decades before detectives linked Crum to Odom's murder in 2023.

During the trial, prosecutors highlighted testimony from Crum's son, who said his father admitted to the crime years ago.

"Remember Jennifer Odom? I did her, too," Crum Jr. testified that his father told him.

Crum was convicted last week after jurors deliberated for a little more than five hours.

Court sentencing phase

What's next:

The jury's unanimous 12-0 vote is a recommendation for the death penalty.

The court will determine Crum's final sentence during a Spencer hearing, which is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m. During this type of hearing, the defense can present additional arguments and mitigating evidence directly to the judge and ask for leniency before the final sentence is handed down.

While judges can sway from a jury's recommendation, the judge will make the final sentencing decision in Crum's case.

Crum is already serving two life sentences for a separate 1992 attack on a 17-year-old girl in Pasco County.