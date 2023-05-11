FWC monitoring American crocodile in Melbourne Beach; residents warned not to feed it

article

Police in Melbourne Beach are warning residents to not bother an American crocodile they may see in the Sandy Key area of Brevard County.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are tracking the crocodile in the river access area of 6th Avenue and Key streets.

The reptile, who is believed to be 10 years old, is tagged with a telemetry unit to track his whereabouts. Police said there are less than a dozen crocodiles across Florida wearing the tracker.

(Photo provided by Melbourne Beach Police)

Typically, crocodiles are found living in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean and occur at the northern end of their range in south Florida and the Keys. They can be found in ponds, coves, creeks and mangrove swamps.

The FWC is monitoring this crocodile in particular because he is one of the northernmost American crocodiles, and they want to follow where he goes during the winter.

The American crocodile is a federally protected species. Feeding a crocodile can be dangerous and is illegal, according to the FWC.

Police are reminding residents they could face felony charges if they mess with or feed it.

Tips for safely coexisting with crocodiles

According to the FWC, residents should always keep a safe distance if they come across a crocodile. They also suggest swimming in designated swimming areas only during daylight hours, keeping pets on a leash and away from water and trashing fish scraps in designated waste containers to avoid attracting crocodiles.

If you're concerned about a crocodile, you're asked to call the FWC at 866-392-4286.