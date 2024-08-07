1 missing after Mayaka River boat crash: FWC

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

One person is missing after a Jon Boat crashed into a water scooter on Wednesday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The FWC, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and Sarasota County Fire Rescue all responded to the crash just north of Border Rd in Sarasota County.

Officials say three people were on board the Jon Boat that crashed into a personal watercraft (PWC), also known as a water scooter, while traveling on the Mayaka River.

The people on the boat were not injured, but officials are searching for the operator of the PWC.

Authorities say the FWC will be the lead agency for the ongoing investigation.

