Florida man on trial for Hernando bar shooting cuts off ankle monitor during trial break and disappears: HCSO

The Brief A Hernando County man on trial for a 2022 shooting outside a bar cut off his ankle monitor during a trial break and took off. The U.S. Marshals are searching for Jerae N. Crussell. Officials say the trial went on without Crussell, and he was found guilty of aggravated battery and felon in possession of a handgun - causing serious bodily injury.



The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man they say cut off his ankle monitor during a break in his trial and took off.

The backstory:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Jerae N. Crussell was on trial for a 2022 shooting at the Mermaids Lounge.

READ: Video: Florida boat captain's 'boat rage' goes viral

He was charged with aggravated battery and felon in possession of a handgun, causing serious bodily injury.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Officials say during a break, before the verdict, Crussell, who was out on bond, went home, cut off his ankle monitor, and left the area.

The trial went on without Crussell, and he was found guilty of aggravated battery and felon in possession of a handgun - causing serious bodily injury.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: