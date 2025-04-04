Florida man on trial for Hernando bar shooting cuts off ankle monitor during trial break and disappears: HCSO
SPRING HILL, Fla. - The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man they say cut off his ankle monitor during a break in his trial and took off.
The backstory:
According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Jerae N. Crussell was on trial for a 2022 shooting at the Mermaids Lounge.
READ: Video: Florida boat captain's 'boat rage' goes viral
He was charged with aggravated battery and felon in possession of a handgun, causing serious bodily injury.
Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Officials say during a break, before the verdict, Crussell, who was out on bond, went home, cut off his ankle monitor, and left the area.
The trial went on without Crussell, and he was found guilty of aggravated battery and felon in possession of a handgun - causing serious bodily injury.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-8477 or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tipsters will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
- Follow FOX 13 on YouTube