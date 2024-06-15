Gateway Subs in St. Pete takes sandwich game to another level

When is a lunch experience more than just a quick stop for a sandwich? When you make that lunch stop at Gateway Subs.

It's because these local owners want to know their customers; and through personality and relationship, they mold their business to reflect that customer care in everything that they do.

"We want to be friends with our customer," admitted Morgan "Mustard" Zook. He's one of the owners who started the business. "We want you to come as a customer and leave as family."

The business venture started out as a challenge to create a good sandwich, and, with trial and error and $8,000 in seed money, they took the sandwich game to another level.

"We had a lot of fun with the product development," admitted Zook. "We traded our college degrees for a sandwich shop."

Part of their secret is keeping things simple.

"We started out with just seven sandwiches," said Zook. "We worked really hard at it."

They try to treat every sandwich that goes through their line with love.

"One thing we do a little differently here, we slice our meats fresh to order," Zook commented. "We make all of the sauces in house."

The care for the customer is reflected in the relationships that they try to build with the people who visit, whether a regular customer or a first timer.

"If the customers tell us what they love, we will tailor our product for them," said Zook. "We want our customers to build their Gateway experience."

If you want to start your Gateway experience, there are four locations to choose from around the Tampa Bay area.

