Japanese culture in Clearwater at Kitsune Sushi

For a portal to the far east, Kitsune Sushi offers an authentic Japanese experience with not only the tastes from authentic Japanese dishes but also the look and surroundings of a Japanese venue.

"We specialize in sushi, ramen, hibachi, teriyaki," shared Ruoshi Weng from the Clearwater-based restaurant. "We also have noodles, rice and tons of desserts."

Their sushi menu features fresh nigiri and sashimi offerings with tuna, salmon, squid, shrimp and yellowtail combinations.

"The Japanese culture is something we want to bring to people in the Tampa area," said Weng.

READ: New Tampa restaurant specializes in Japanese cuisine

The goal for the staff is for visitors to feel as if they have stepped into a small piece of Japan right there on Roosevelt Boulevard.

"When people walk through the door, we want them to experience it like their own trip to Japan," admitted Weng.

For more information about Kitsune Sushi and their menu, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News.



