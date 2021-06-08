Girl, 14, accused of shooting at Volusia deputies appears before judge from bed

The 14-year-old girl who was shot after allegedly getting into a gun battle with Volusia County deputies appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

The girl, who FOX 35 News is not naming, was released from the hospital and is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. She appeared over a Zoom call in court while laying in bed recovering from her injuries.

She was appointed a public defender. The girl is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and burglary. A warrant for her arrest was issued.

The judge said given the nature of the charges, the girl will be held in secure detention for 21 days or until further order of the court.

A hearing will be held on June 23 at 8:30 a.m.

She and a 12-year-old boy are accused of opening fire at deputies after escaping from the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home and trying to break into a house in Enterprise. Deputies were searching for them because the boy suffers from diabetes.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the boy told deputies that he and the girl were going to ‘roll like GTA,’ referring to the violent video game Grand Theft Auto. The Sheriff said the boy and girl fired at deputies on at least four occasions.

"They're living in an alternate universe, these young folks" Chitwood told FOX 35 on Thursday. "If we don't catch them and don't do the right thing, we're putting round pegs into square holes."

The judge ordered the boy to be held in a secure detention center for 21 days or until further order of the court.

His arraignment is set for June 23 at 10:30 a.m. He was assigned a public defender. During the virtual court hearing, the boy did not show any emotion. He spoke softly when the judge asked his name and spent most of the hearing looking around.

Sheriff Chitwood said his deputies did everything possible to not open fire on the children, including taking multiple rounds themselves.

"Don’t make me do this! Don’t do this!" one of the deputies can be heard saying on his body camera.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were forced to open fire when the girl came out and pointed a gun at them. A deputy can be heard on body camera as they transition to save the girl’s life.

"Pull it. What’s your name sweetie? Rip it. What’s your name? (girl crying) Come on, come on sweetie, what’s your name?"

The girl was taken to the hospital. The kids were reportedly using a shotgun and AK-47 during the shootout.

Sheriff Chitwood said the eight deputies involved received immediate counseling right after the shooting and will report to a psychologist.

