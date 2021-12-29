Google Trends reveals top results for ‘how to help others' in 2021

Google has released its annual list of top searches for 2021 and one United States category includes the most-searched results for ‘how to help others.’

From ways to help storm victims to how to help foster kids, below is some of the top-searched results for giving back in 2021.

‘How to help Afghan refugees’ becomes top Google Trends search

In the ‘How to help’ category, the top search of the year was ‘How to help Afghan refugees.’

In August, Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban prompted thousands of people to flee the country and urgent evacuations to the U.S. and elsewhere.

People searched ways to volunteer to help refugees arriving in the U.S. Others looks up ways to donate money to organizations working in Afghanistan.

‘How to help Texas’ becomes runner-up search on Google Trends

In February, a winter storm plunged Texas, Oklahoma and neighboring states into an unusual deep freeze that left millions shivering in homes that lost heat and power, and in many homes, water.

The weather left a devastating impact on many in Central Texas, prompting President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster in Texas.

He asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to address the suffering, and many Americans shipped supplies, including fuel, water, blankets and ready-to-eat meals to the affected areas.

RELATED: More than 4,500 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued from frigid Texas waters

Dozens of organizations, including the Austin Disaster Relief Network, Central Texas Food Bank and Meals on Wheels, set up funds so people could make donations to those impacted in Texas.

Google’s top ‘How to help’ search terms

Other top search terms included ‘How to help India COVID,’ ‘How to help toddler with cough’ and ‘How to help foster kids.’

Amid the ongoing pandemic, ‘How to help a family member with depression’ and ‘How to help teenagers with depression’ also became top search terms.

RELATED: North Carolina university giving students 'wellness day' to address mental health

Several studies over the last two years have suggested that the COVID-19 outbreak has profoundly impacted sleep and mental health for people worldwide.

Google Trends releases other top 2021 searches

Google Trends released other top searches for 2021, including top searched actors, movies and games.

One United States category included how to pronounce words like charcuterie and quinoa.

The top two searches were "Dogecoin" and "Michael Jackson."

For Dogecoin, The Wall Street Journal reported that according to the cryptocurrency’s co-founder, Billy Markus, the correct pronunciation is "dohj coin." Some prefer to pronounce the first syllable like "dog" or "doggy."

Other top search terms included the first name of Vice President Kamala Harris. Her first name is pronounced "KAH’-mah-lah" — or, as she explains in her biography, "‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark."

Other people wanted to know how to pronounce Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s son’s name, "X Æ A-12." Musk shared exactly how to pronounce the name. "It's just 'X,' the letter 'X,' and the 'Æ' is pronounced 'ash' and then 'A-12' is my contribution," he said on a "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast episode in May 2020.

Advertisement

Chris Williams and the Associated Press contributed to this story.