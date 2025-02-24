Governor DeSantis holding news conference in Tampa

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference on Monday morning at The Vault off N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa. Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr., and State Board of Administration Director Chris Spencer will join the governor at the news conference. It's scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.



Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Tampa on Monday morning.

What we know:

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at The Vault off N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa.

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr., and State Board of Administration Director Chris Spencer will join the governor at the news conference, according to the Governor's Office.

What we don't know:

The Governor's Office has not released further details on the subject of Monday's news conference.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Governor's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: