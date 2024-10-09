Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida is prepared for Hurricane Milton: 'We will get through this'

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 11:45 AM EDT until WED 12:30 PM EDT, Highlands County
10
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
Special Marine Warning
from WED 10:56 AM EDT until WED 1:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sarasota County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida is prepared for Hurricane Milton: 'We will get through this'

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  October 9, 2024 11:23am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

Gov. DeSantis news conference on final preps for Hurricane Milton

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss final preparations ahead of Hurricane Milton.

TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference Wednesday morning, saying Florida has deployed thousands of resources to respond to Hurricane Milton.

Speaking at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis warned of the potential impacts of Milton, which is expected to make landfall on the Gulf coast as a major hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

"There is high confidence that this hurricane is going to pack a major, major punch and do an awful lot of damage," DeSantis said.

READ: Hurricane Milton tracker: Category 4 storm barrels toward Florida, landfall as 'dangerous' storm expected

Resources deployed across Florida

DeSantis detailed some of the resources that have been deployed to places that will feel serious impacts, including the Tampa Bay area.

  • More than 1 million gallons of gas has been delivered around the state in response to "extraordinarily high" demand.
  • "Considerable" fuel reserves are staged for deployment following the storm.
  • More than 50,000 linemen from around the country are staged and prepared to respond to widespread power outages.
  • 24/7 debris removal from the Barrier Islands in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties from last weekend until Wednesday morning, resulting in more than 55,000 cubic yards of debris being removed.
  • Generators have been deployed to shelters to support sheltering operations.
  • Starlink internet has been deployed around the state.
  • The Florida Department of Transportation is staging 156 bridge inspectors, 1,500 pieces of heavy equipment and hundreds of additional personnel to respond to infrastructure impacts and begin repairs.
  • The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is deploying "strike teams" along with 500 additional out of state officers to help with law enforcement.
  • The Florida Highway Patrol has about 2,000 troopers on duty.
  • A total of 26 search and rescue teams are staged in places where strong storm impacts are expected.
  • The Florida National Guard has deployed 6,000 guardsmen from Florida and an additional 3,000 from out of state.
  • The Florida State Guard has deployed almost 200 soldiers, ten maritime crews three high-water UTVs, two helicopters, two amphibious rescue crews and other personnel.
  • More than 11,000 feet of flood protection systems around critical infrastructure.

For more information on disaster preparedness and emergency management at the state level, click here.

