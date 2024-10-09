Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida is prepared for Hurricane Milton: 'We will get through this'

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke at a news conference Wednesday morning, saying Florida has deployed thousands of resources to respond to Hurricane Milton.

Speaking at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, DeSantis warned of the potential impacts of Milton, which is expected to make landfall on the Gulf coast as a major hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday.

"There is high confidence that this hurricane is going to pack a major, major punch and do an awful lot of damage," DeSantis said.

Resources deployed across Florida

DeSantis detailed some of the resources that have been deployed to places that will feel serious impacts, including the Tampa Bay area.

More than 1 million gallons of gas has been delivered around the state in response to "extraordinarily high" demand.

"Considerable" fuel reserves are staged for deployment following the storm.

More than 50,000 linemen from around the country are staged and prepared to respond to widespread power outages.

24/7 debris removal from the Barrier Islands in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties from last weekend until Wednesday morning, resulting in more than 55,000 cubic yards of debris being removed.

Generators have been deployed to shelters to support sheltering operations.

Starlink internet has been deployed around the state.

The Florida Department of Transportation is staging 156 bridge inspectors, 1,500 pieces of heavy equipment and hundreds of additional personnel to respond to infrastructure impacts and begin repairs.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is deploying "strike teams" along with 500 additional out of state officers to help with law enforcement.

The Florida Highway Patrol has about 2,000 troopers on duty.

A total of 26 search and rescue teams are staged in places where strong storm impacts are expected.

The Florida National Guard has deployed 6,000 guardsmen from Florida and an additional 3,000 from out of state.

The Florida State Guard has deployed almost 200 soldiers, ten maritime crews three high-water UTVs, two helicopters, two amphibious rescue crews and other personnel.

More than 11,000 feet of flood protection systems around critical infrastructure.

For more information on disaster preparedness and emergency management at the state level, click here.

