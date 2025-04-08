'Peeping Tom' arrested for peering into South Tampa home: Police

The Brief Tampa police say Kasey Pellage, 37, peered into the windows of a South Tampa home in late March. Surveillance video helped identify Pellage as the suspect, according to TPD. Pellage was arrested during an unrelated investigation on Sunday, April 6.



Tampa police say they've arrested the man caught on camera peering into the windows of a South Tampa home.

The backstory:

TPD says cameras caught a man outside a home near S. Lois Ave and W. San Miguel St. on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30.

A woman named Emma lives at the home and told FOX 13 she had just installed cameras after noticing suspicious activity in her yard.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tampa police say they've caught a man accused of peering into windows of a South Tampa home. Image is courtesy of the Tampa Police Department.

"And I was checking the camera, and he had just looked in my window, and then I was looking on the camera, and he was looking in my living room window," she said in an interview with FOX 13 last week.

TPD says detectives received an anonymous tip on Friday, April 4, which helped identify the suspect as Kasey Pellage, 37.

Police say officers found Pellage loitering near a construction site in the 4100 block of Henderson Blvd. on Sunday night and questioned him, at which point he refused to identify himself and was arrested.

Mugshot of Kasey Pellage. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

Investigators determined on Monday that Pellage was the man who had been looking into the South Tampa home in late March.

What they're saying:

"The swift identification and apprehension of this suspect is a direct result of the diligent work of our officers, the vigilance of our community, and the crucial role of media in disseminating information," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "We are grateful these partnerships proved to be instrumental in bringing this individual to justice and providing a restored sense of security to the victim."

What's next:

Pellage faces charges of voyeurism, loitering or prowling and two counts of resisting an officer without violence.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.

