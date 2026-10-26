Grady Judd, public safety leaders raise emergency service concerns about Amendment 3: 'We're here warning you'

The Brief Florida's Amendment 3 property tax proposal draws strong opposition from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and state first responders over public safety funding concerns. Fire and police officials gathered in Tampa Monday to warn that cutting property tax revenue could lengthen 911 response times and strain emergency services. Supporters argue local governments can find internal efficiencies and alternative funding sources to deliver property tax relief to homeowners.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, police chiefs, fire chiefs and firefighters gathered in Tampa on Monday to warn that Amendment 3, a proposed property tax amendment, could strain local government budgets and make it harder to maintain emergency services as communities grow.

Judd joined Florida Professional Firefighters President Wayne "Bernie" Bernoska, Fire Chief Trip Barrs and other public safety leaders at the Tampa Firefighters Museum to discuss Amendment 3, which Florida voters will decide on Nov. 3.

PREVIOUS: Florida Amendment 3: Sheriff Grady Judd warns property tax cut threatens public safety

The officials said they support property tax relief for homeowners but questioned whether the proposal provides a sustainable plan for local governments to maintain emergency services and other essential programs.

"Amendment 3 is the wrong solution to the right issue," Judd said.

What is Florida Amendment 3?

The backstory:

Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption for qualifying homeowners on non-school property taxes from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. It would also limit annual increases in assessed values for nonresidential properties to 5%, down from 10%.

The proposal would reduce the amount of property tax revenue available to local governments.

School property taxes would not be affected by the amendment.

The proposal requires counties and municipalities to use remaining property tax revenue for public safety, education and schools, infrastructure, natural resources, bond obligations, employee retirement benefits and government operations and administration. However, the amendment does not establish a minimum funding level for police, fire and emergency medical services.

That distinction has become a central point of disagreement between supporters and opponents of the measure.

Firefighters warn of rising costs

By the numbers:

Bernoska said Florida firefighters support property tax relief but stressed that emergency services need dependable funding to respond when residents call for help.

"The cost of public safety doesn’t disappear just because funding does," Bernoska said.

Bernoska said Florida's continued population growth creates additional demands on fire departments, which need funding to hire personnel, purchase equipment and prepare for emergencies in expanding communities.

Barrs said families are facing affordability concerns, but local governments must also account for the rising cost of delivering essential services.

Barrs said the cost of essential equipment and protective clothing for firefighters has increased by as much as 70% over the past five years. Fire engines and ambulances have also become more expensive, with a standard fire engine now costing about $1 million, he said.

As communities grow, departments may need additional firefighters, equipment and stations to maintain service, Barrs said.

Meaningful property tax relief and dependable emergency services must go hand in hand, according to Barr.

Barrs said local governments must distinguish between wasteful spending and the cost of providing essential services, adding that efficiency alone cannot offset inflation.

Emergency response concerns

Why you should care:

Michael Lewis, a trustee for the Florida Professional Firefighters, said residents calling 911 are focused on how quickly help will arrive, not on local government budgets.

Response times depend on available personnel, equipment, training and the location of emergency stations, he said.

"We need the funding and equipment to answer your call for help," Lewis said. "Response times matter because people matter."

Officials warn that smaller communities could have fewer options for making up potential revenue shortfalls. They also said local governments cannot eliminate the need for emergency services simply to balance budgets.

Grady Judd renews warning about local services

What they're saying:

Judd has previously warned that Amendment 3 could affect more than law enforcement and fire rescue.

Earlier this month, Judd raised concerns about the amendment after a deadly Polk County school bus crash that required a coordinated response from multiple agencies. He argued that the resources needed to respond quickly and effectively depend on adequate local funding.

"Do you want us not to take care of your children as efficiently or effectively or as quickly?" Judd said in the earlier interview.

Judd also warned that potential revenue losses could affect mosquito spraying, hurricane preparation, parks and other local services.

At Monday's press conference, Judd said the state should pursue property tax relief without putting public safety and other local services at risk.

"You cannot cut billions of dollars out of this state budget and not think fire services, law enforcement services, county jails, parks and recreation, stormwater mitigation, and all other road repairs and local services won’t be affected," Judd said.

Judd questioned whether the proposal adequately explains how local governments would replace lost revenue. He said lawmakers could develop a different approach that provides tax relief while still protecting essential services.

Judd also pointed to population growth in Polk County, saying the county has added 150,000 residents over the past five years, increasing demands on local services.

Supporters advocate homeowner relief

The other side:

Supporters of Amendment 3 argue that property tax relief is needed to help homeowners and that local governments can look for efficiencies or alternative ways to fund services.

Florida Realtors Association representative Margy Grant said she had confidence elected leaders would implement the amendment effectively. State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, who helped advance the proposal, said some counties were already exploring alternative ways to fund sheriff's offices.

"I think long term, if in fact this does pass, the sheriffs will be just fine," Overdorf said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz has also said she believes local governments can find efficiencies while maintaining public safety services. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri has raised concerns similar to Judd's about the potential effect on local budgets.

The debate centers on whether local governments can maintain current service levels with less property tax revenue, find other funding sources or make budget cuts.

General election ballot threshold

What's next:

Florida voters will decide whether to approve Amendment 3 on Nov. 3. The measure needs at least 60% voter approval to pass.