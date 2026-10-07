Florida Amendment 3: Sheriff Grady Judd warns property tax cut threatens public safety

The Brief Sheriff Grady Judd blasted Amendment 3, saying the effort to cut property taxes will harm public safety. He made his pointed comments while holding a press conference about the school bus crash in Lakeland that killed two. The sheriff said there is a way to have tax relief without harming public safety, but this was not necessarily well-thought-out.



Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd came down hard on Amendment 3 following the school bus crash in Polk County that killed one student and the driver of another vehicle on Monday.

Amendment 3 public safety risks

What they're saying:

Judd said the seamless response by numerous agencies would not have been possible without the funds that Amendment 3 would cut.

"Do you want us not to take care of your children as efficiently or effectively or as quickly?" Judd said.

The sheriff — who is a Republican — dumped all over a Republican-spearheaded plan to see Floridians vote for an amendment Nov. 3 that would increase the homestead exemption from $50,000 to $250,000 within two years. That would bring an $11 billion loss for local governments.

"It's easy to say, ‘Oh, I can get me some tax relief,’" Judd said. "But what about when the emergency comes? What about when you need the services?"

Emergency services funding debate

Dig deeper:

The governor has estimated it would wipe out property taxes for nearly two-thirds of homeowners.

The Florida Realtors Association is spearheading the effort to get people to vote yes.

"I have full faith and confidence that our elected leaders are going to effectively and seamlessly implement Amendment 3," Margy Grant of the Florida Realtor's Association said.

While the Florida Sheriffs Association is spearheading the push against the amendment, the architect of the plan in the Legislature, State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, says some counties are already looking at alternative ways to fund sheriff's offices.

"I think long term, if in fact this does pass, the sheriffs will be just fine," Overdorf said. "We will continue to maintain public safety and that is one of the main goals for a local government is to have that public safety and emergency services."

Judd warns that the hit won't just be to public safety. He asks about mosquito spraying, hurricane preparation and parks.

"When you cut that kind of money out, things are going to change," Judd said. "But there's a way to have both. But it needs to be well-thought-out, it needs be researched, and the legislature has all the tools and the resources to do that."

Statewide law enforcement response

At least one sheriff in the state, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz, says she believes efficiencies can be found to save enough taxpayer money and still protect public safety.

Local perspective:

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri issued a similar warning as Judd.

Those in favor point out that school taxes are not impacted.

The amendment requires 60% support on Nov. 3 to pass.