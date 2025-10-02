Grocery co-op wants to bring fresh food back to South St. Pete 2 weeks after community supermarket shut down

The Brief Save-A-Lot in Gulfport closed Sept. 16, leaving a key grocery gap in South St. Pete. One Community Grocery Co-op hopes to open a member-owned store to bring affordable food back. In Pinellas County, 1 in 3 low-income neighborhoods are classified as food deserts.



A grocery co-op wants to offer fresh food to South St. Pete residents who recently lost a grocery store.

The backstory:

For years, Save-A-Lot on Gulfport Boulevard quietly filled a need. It wasn’t high-end, but it had the basics. Now it’s closed, and the nearest full-service grocery store is out of reach for many nearby families.

One Community Grocery Co-op is stepping up to fill that gap.

Organizers want to open a member-owned grocery store in South St. Pete, where access to affordable, nutritious food has become increasingly difficult.

It has signed up about 150 members so far and need 300 to move forward with development.

By the numbers:

In Pinellas County, 20 neighborhoods are officially flagged as food deserts, meaning they meet both low-income and low-access thresholds. That’s about 1 in 3 low-income tracts, with many clustered in South St. Pete, Clearwater, and Largo.

USDA data shows:

Nearly 33,000 households in Pinellas don’t have a vehicle.

Around 44,500 households rely on SNAP benefits to afford groceries.

Even though the county’s overall poverty rate (13.2%) is slightly better than the state average, transportation and distance still keep healthy food out of reach for thousands of people.