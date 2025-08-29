Group protests in name of man housed at Alligator Alcatraz

The Brief The Trump Administration is forging ahead in its fight to keep Alligator Alcatraz open. It is promising to fight a judge's order that effectively closes the migrant detention center in the Everglades. On Friday, a local group protested in the name of a man -- whose family is living in Tampa and -- who is being held at Alligator Alcatraz, saying the conditions there are unfit.



The backstory:

Protestors outside Rep. Laurel Lee’s office are furious over the treatment of Josue Galvez, a Tampa father and husband who was arrested for driving without a license.

Protestors wouldn't give specifics on his immigration status, but his wife heard from him last week, saying he called from Alligator Alcatraz.

Pictured: Alligator Alcatraz.

The immigrant - who is from Honduras - told the family that there was a COVID outbreak in the cell he occupies with 30 other people.

That has protestors outraged, as they insist local members of congress take action to keep him safe.

What they're saying:

"They have 30 men locked in a cage experiencing COVID symptoms and that's not the way America works," said Gianny Hunt of Magnify Voices. "That's not humane. They haven't had due process, and we're not going to tolerate that."

Protestors are also harping on the revelations that Alligator Alcatraz is being phased out after a federal judge found it violated environmental law.

Previous Stories

She insisted it be closed within two months, and state officials have said that the population will be down to zero within a few days.

Protestors say Josue is one of a hundred.

"It's a waste of money, and if we're talking about waste, fraud, and abuse, that is a great example of how we can waste taxpayer dollars," said Hunt.

The other side:

The governor says the population has gone down because ICE is either deporting or moving individuals to other facilities faster than Florida can bring them in.

The White House says the judge's decision is despicable, but that they will comply with their order while an appeal is made.

"That is an unnecessary burden on the Department of Homeland Security and these agents who should be removing these criminals from our community," said Karoline Leavitt, the White House Press Secretary. "That's what the American people elected this president to do."

Protestors have called on Rep. Laurel Lee to ensure that Josue is kept in appropriate conditions and to insist he has access to the legal process.

"We're not here necessarily to tell anybody to release him," said Hunt. "We understand the current policy. We're just here to say that this can be done in a humane way, in an American way."

Big picture view:

Rep. Lee released a statement to Fox 13 that says they have been contacted about Josue by someone who is not a family member.

"We immediately provided instructions for the required form," Lee's office said. "We have not yet received it, but as soon as it arrives from Mr. Galvez, we stand ready to act swiftly to ensure his concerns are addressed."