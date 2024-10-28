Gulfport man wins $2M after playing scratch-off

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

A 49-year-old Gulfport man is now a millionaire after playing the lottery.

The Florida Lottery announced that Jesse Robinson won $2 million, grossing $1,280,000 after taxes. He chose to receive a one-time payment of the winnings.

Picture of winning lottery ticket cashed by Jesse Robinson.

The Gulfport Market, located at 5800 28th Avenue South in Gulfport, where the winning ticket was bought, will receive a 4,000-dollar bonus for selling it.

