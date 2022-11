The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a juvenile was killed early Friday morning.

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Brower Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a juvenile suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and passed away.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call (813) 247-8200.