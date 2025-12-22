10 sick puppies dumped in storage container at Largo park, police searching for suspect

The Brief Largo Police are searching for the person who abandoned 10 Shiba Inu puppies and two adult dogs at Taylor Park. All 12 dogs are being treated for parvovirus, with four in critical condition. Veterinarians say they are optimistic all will survive, thanks to emergency antibody treatment.



Largo Police are asking for the public’s help after nine puppies in a storage container and two adult female dogs were found abandoned at Taylor Park on Friday. A tenth puppy was brought in separately the following day.

All 12 dogs, identified as purebred Shiba Inus, tested positive for parvovirus, a highly contagious and potentially deadly viral infection.

The animals are now receiving intensive treatment at Skyway Animal Hospital in St. Petersburg. Staff there say four puppies remain in critical condition, but early responses to treatment have been encouraging.

Timeline

Friday: Park rangers discover nine sick puppies in a storage container and two adult dogs roaming the park.

Saturday night: A tenth puppy, later named Frosty, is taken to St. Pete VEG and transferred to Skyway Animal Hospital on Sunday.

This weekend, staff at Skyway Animal Hospital and volunteers with Pawlicious Poochiee Pet Rescue provide 12–16 hours per day of parvo care.

By the numbers:

There were 12 total dogs (10 puppies, 2 mothers). Four puppies are in critical condition.

$3,000 minimum per dog in treatment costs, according to the rescue

10% survival rate if parvo is left untreated, but up to 90% with early intervention

What they're saying:

Dr. Jeff Cartzendafner of Skyway Animal Hospital says his team has been working marathon shifts to stabilize the animals.

"Friday was a good 16-hour day and then yesterday and today were good 12-hour days," he said.

He emphasized how dangerous the virus is, not only to the abandoned dogs, but to other pets exposed at the park. He said it can live on for up to a year. "Parvo is very deadly. It’s very contagious, all the people walking their dogs in that park are exposed to it," Jaime McKnight, Founder of Pawlicious Poochie Pet Rescue said.

Big picture view:

Parvo spreads easily in environments where infected dogs roam or defecate. Officials advise dog owners, especially those with unvaccinated pets, to avoid Taylor Park temporarily and ensure vaccinations are up-to-date.

What's next:

The dogs will remain hospitalized for roughly two more weeks, then move to Pawlicious Poochiee Pet Rescue for recovery and eventual adoption. Staff have already given them holiday-themed names: the mothers Holly and Jolly, and the puppies named after reindeer.

Largo Police are still working to identify who dumped the animals. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department.

