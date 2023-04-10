Expand / Collapse search

Swim with alligators at this Florida attraction

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 10:06AM
FOX 35 Orlando
GettyImages-1241561808.jpg article

Chris Gillette, wildlife biologist and alligator trainer, poses with Casper after an Underwater Gator Tour at the Everglades Outpost with alligators he has trained inside an enclosure on June 10, 2022, in Homestead, Florida. Gillette rescues wild all

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Ever wanted to get up close and personal with an alligator? Well, here in the Sunshine State – you can!

There is an underwater tour in Florida where you can actually swim with an alligator, with a net barrier between you and the reptile, of course. 

During the 30-minute tour, you'll learn about the animal and attend a safety briefing before entering the 30,000-gallon aquatic habitat with the reptile. Only one guest is allowed in the water at a time. That person will be joined by Chris Gillette, a wildlife expert, during the entire encounter.  

You won't be able to touch a gator, for safety reasons, but you will be able to get pretty close to observe its behavior. 

The once-in-a-lifetime experience is offered at the Everglades Outpost, a wildlife rescue in Homestead.

Officials say the tour is for serious underwater photographers and wildlife enthusiasts. 

GettyImages-1241562073.jpg

Andrew Ferguson, 21, from Arizona, sits behind a net to watch Casper the alligator swim during an Underwater Gator Tour at the Everglades Outpost. (Alie Skowronski/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The $250 tour can be booked online on the wildlife rescue's website

The Everglades Outpost was created in 1991 to take in hurt and injured wildlife, rehabilitate it, and release it back into the wild.