Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
7
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:09 PM EDT until WED 4:15 PM EDT, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hurricane Idalia storm surge prevents firefighters from reaching burning home in Hernando Beach: HCFR

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:48PM
Hernando County
FOX 13 News

Hernando County house fire

A house in Hernando County burned in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

HERNANDO BEACH, Fla. - A house in Hernando Beach has been deemed a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday morning while Hurricane Idalia passed by on the West Coast. 

Firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Gulf Winds Circle for reports of a house fire, as surrounding streets flooded due to a storm surge caused by Hurricane Idalia. 

READ: Hurricane Idalia: Crews rescue Hudson Beach residents trapped inside homes

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says that while crews were on the scene shortly before 10 a.m., storm conditions made it difficult to access the residence. 

Officials say the believed the home was vacant at the time of the fire and deemed the residence a total loss. 

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend Area of Florida early Wednesday morning as a major Category 3 storm. 