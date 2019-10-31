Hernando County deputies investigate armed home invasion in Brooksville

Hernando County deputies are searching for two armed suspects who invaded a Brooksville home, they said.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, deputies headed to the home. They said the two unidentified suspects entered the home, attacked the two residents inside, and fled in a light-colored sedan, which they arrived in.

Deputies said they drove down Highland Street toward Howell Avenue. Investigators interviewed both residents, separately, and both refused medical attention.

Deputies said the incident doesn’t appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.

