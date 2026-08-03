Hernando County firefighters battle fire at Weeki Wachee rental home

The Brief A family escaped safely Monday morning after a fire engulfed a rental home in Weeki Wachee. Hernando County Fire Rescue says the flames spread to a neighboring home, but it was unoccupied.



A family was inside when a home caught fire in Weeki Wachee early Monday morning, according to fire officials.

Weeki Wachee house fire

What we know:

Hernando County Fire Rescue says two adults, one child and a dog managed to safely get out of the two-story house on Coventry Court. Fire officials say the 911 call came in around 3:45 a.m., and the callers said the house was a rental home.

When firefighters with HCFR arrived, a large section of the house was engulfed in flames. It appeared that the worst damage was in the back of the house.

HCFR says it took crews about 45 minutes to put the fire out. Most of the home appeared to be heavily damaged.

Fire officials say there was also damage to a neighboring home, but it was unoccupied.

Hernando County fire investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what started the fire. Hernando County Fire Rescue is still investigating.