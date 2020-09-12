Expand / Collapse search
Hillsborough deputies searching for missing newborn child, mother

Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a newborn child who could be endangered.

Deputies said on Thursday, September 10, Kanasia Johnson, 20, left St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital with her newborn baby girl, Brinae Sherman. Johnson’s parental rights were terminated with her last child, and she failed to inform her case manager that she was pregnant with Brinae Sherman.

HCSO Child Protective Investigators have been unable to locate the child or Johnson since she left the hospital. Johnson’s current whereabouts are unknown.

"We are very concerned for this infant, who is less than a week old, and our child protective investigators want to make contact with her mother as quickly as possible to ensure that this innocent child is safe," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are asking anyone who locates Johnson to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200."