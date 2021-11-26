Hillsborough detectives investigating inmate death

article

Hillsborough County investigators are trying to determine what led up to the death of an inmate.

Officials said 61-year-old Darryl Lowe was taken to Tampa General Hospital with an "undisclosed medical condition" on November 1. He passed away on November 25.

No other information was provided by the sheriff's office.

According to jail records, he was in custody on child porn possession charges. He was arrested in July 2020.