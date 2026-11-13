Hillsborough driver arrested for going 156 mph in 55 mph zone under Super Speeder law

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies arrested a 26-year-old man for driving 156 mph in a 55 mph zone near U.S. 41 South and Anna Avenue. Julian Camacho Pachon faces a Super Speeder violation, which carries mandatory penalties of 30 days in jail, a $500 fine and vehicle impoundment. Florida Highway Patrol officials warn that reckless speeding has slightly increased as more drivers move to the West Coast.



A Hillsborough County deputy arrested 26-year-old Julian Camacho Pachon on Friday after clocking his vehicle at 156 mph in a 55 mph zone, nearly triple the posted limit.

Hillsborough County traffic stop

What we know:

Dash camera video recorded a deputy pulling over the driver near U.S. 41 South and Anna Avenue at 3:34 a.m. Friday. When the deputy asked if he had an emergency, the man said no, according to video from the stop.

Deputies arrested Camacho Pachon and charged him with operating a vehicle at excessive speeds over 50 mph. He bonded out of jail Friday night.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details regarding the specific type of vehicle Camacho Pachon was driving. Authorities also have not stated when he is scheduled to appear in court.

Florida Super Speeder law penalties

By the numbers:

Florida’s Super Speeder law has been in effect for a little over a year, making excessive speeding a serious crime. The law applies to anyone driving 100 mph or faster regardless of the posted limit, or driving 50 mph or more over the posted limit.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenneth Watson said no warnings are given for these violations. First-time offenders face 30 days in jail, a $500 fine and having their vehicle towed, while a second offense within a five-year period carries 90 days in jail, up to a $1,000 fine or both, and vehicle seizure.

West Coast speeding trends

What they're saying:

Florida participated in a crackdown on Super Speeders over the summer. Watson, who works in Sarasota, noted that speeding numbers have ticked upward slightly since the law took effect.

"Unfortunately, we have seen it go up a little bit, but we also have to remember that here in Florida on the West Coast, one of the most beautiful places to live, we continue to have folks move in. We have many more vehicles on the roadway, so there's more opportunities to see these speeding events. And that's why it was so critically important that the state legislature came up with this," Watson said.

Watson added that driving at such high speeds endangers everyone on the road. He urged drivers who want to reach speeds like 150 mph to visit safe, designated racing venues rather than public streets.