Hillsborough, Pinellas officials discuss drop in tourism due to pandemic

Florida
Officials hopeful as COVID-19 rates trend downward

Governor Ron DeSantis said Monday the state is heading in the right direction with the coronavirus, health officials said that does not mean it’s time to ease up.

TAMPA, Fla. -
The novel coronavirus has infected more than half a million Floridians and led to a massive hit in tourism. The Pinellas County tourism development tax shows declines over the last several months. 

Wednesday, a new roughly $2 million dollar marketing campaign was unveiled to the county’s Tourist Development Council. It promotes and encourages safe-visiting. 

Over in Hillsborough County, tourism numbers are also showing a COVID-19 slump. Hotel occupancy is down 34% compared to this time last year. 

Meanwhile, the upcoming Labor Day holiday could prove to be a double-edged sword for Florida. While the state has shown progress as of late against the virus, an influx of up to a million out-of-state travelers could provide a much needed economic boost, while at the same time flood the state with new cases of COVID-19.  

“The combination of schools starting and a million coming to the state from all over the place, we’ve got to be extra careful. Let’s not lose this opportunity to keep that curve down,” said Jay Wolfson, a professor at the University of South Florida.


 