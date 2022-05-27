Historic Leonard Reid home relocated to new location in Sarasota to preserve history

article

History was literally on the move in Sarasota during the overnight hours.

Crews drove the Leonard Reid house from its original spot in Newtown to a location in north Sarasota. It will be the first home to be part of the new African American Cultural Arts Center.

Leonard Reid was a highly-respected pioneer who helped establish Sarasota's first Black community. That home was completed in 1926.

"The time has come for the Leonard Reid house to move to its new site where the Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition will open a new cultural institution in a location where residents are anxious to access the arts and practice cultural traditions," Vickie Oldham, SAACC President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. "Our gratitude and appreciation to the City Commission for jumpstarting the history project and supporting the effort at every step."

Early Friday morning, the home made its move on a flatbed truck from 1435 7th Street to 2529 North Orange Avenue. It has its own police escort.

Advertisement

Crews said it took about two hours to travel about two miles.