Historic Wedding Cake House in St. Pete for sale

The owner of the unique Wedding Cake House in St. Petersburg’s historic old northeast neighborhood is selling, and the asking price is $2.15 million.

The home was designed by H.E. Wendell, who also designed the historic Fenway Hotel in Dunedin. Nick Janovsky of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty says it’s one of the most unique and exciting listings he’s ever had. The home is over 3,000 square feet with a large guest suite.

It’s been updated with the most modern conveniences while retaining its century-old character.

The backstory:

St. Pete was booming in the 1920s. Architect Herman Everett Wendell designed several historic buildings, including the Suwanee Hotel, which is now used for Pinellas County offices.

He worked on the Wedding Cake House in St. Pete and the Fenway Hotel in Dunedin.

The Fenway’s restaurant and lounge, HEW Parlor & Chophouse, is named in his honor.

