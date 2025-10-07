Honor Walk hosted for Hillsborough County Navy veteran killed in motorcycle crash

The Brief Randy Berry, 44, died after crashing his motorcycle following a suicide awareness ride in Polk County. He’s being remembered for his service, his love of riding and his decision to donate his organs to save others. His family and fellow riders are planning a memorial ride in his honor.



Over the weekend, Navy veteran Randy Berry and his wife Dawn joined hundreds of riders for a "Love Surrounds You — Ride It Out of the Darkness" rally, supporting suicide and mental health awareness.

The backstory:

The ride drew more than 600 motorcyclists from 48 states, and 2,500 people attended the rally at the Sun N Fun campus. But shortly after the ride, tragedy struck.

Berry lost control of his Harley-Davidson while exiting State Road 570. Both he and Dawn were taken to Lakeland Regional Health. Berry did not survive. His wife is recovering.

Family, friends and hospital staff held an Honor Walk at Lakeland Regional as Berry’s organs were donated to save lives on Tuesday evening.

What they're saying:

"Randy gave his life doing what he loved. Loved riding his bike. He was with somebody he loved," said Richard Conti, Randy’s stepdad.

"He’s my best friend, and I live right next door to him. Every time I look out the window and see his house, it just… it hurts," said Brandon Berry, Randy’s brother.

Hospital staff and LifeLink employees also raised a flag in his honor, recognizing the impact his donation will have on others.

What's next:

The "Love Surrounds You" bike club plans to host a memorial ride in Randy Berry’s honor in the coming weeks.