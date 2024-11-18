Horse thefts across 2 counties could be connected, Florida sheriff says

A Florida sheriff says the investigations of four stolen horses along the Treasure Coast could all be connected.

"I would love to just think this is a coincidence," St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson told WPTV-TV, "but the reality of it is, it's not... We do know that there is a black market for horse meat. I hope to God that that's not the case."

On Friday, Nov. 8, a family reported that their beloved horse was stolen from their property in Fort Pierce.

The next morning in Okeechobee County, the sheriff's office responded to a separate complaint of three horses stolen from a property in the northwest section of the county, with evidence from the scene suggesting that the fencing was cut, and the horses were taken from the property to deprive the owners.

"We are aware of and are collaborating with nearby counties that experienced similar incidents over the weekend, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "We urge everyone in the area to stay alert for unusual vehicles and advise against following or confronting anyone."

There is now a $25,000 reward offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the alleged thefts. According to the investigative organization Animal Recovery Mission, Florida's black market horsemeat trade involves the theft, acquisition and butchering of the animals, whose flesh is then sold for human consumption.

The string of thefts comes just months after an investigation into a suspected illegal slaughterhouse in Brooksville. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in September that their investigation is open and ongoing.

