Howard Frankland Bridge Express Lanes: Electronic tolling begins Saturday

The Brief Express tolls will begin on Saturday on the Howard Frankland Bridge (I-275) Express Lanes across Old Tampa Bay. Only passenger cars, registered van pools and buses can use the express lanes connecting Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Drivers face a new 65 mph speed limit across the bridge, dropping to 55 mph on either side due to active construction zones.



Drivers crossing Old Tampa Bay on Interstate 275 will soon pay electronic tolls as new Express Lanes open on the Howard Frankland Bridge on Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

I-275 Express Lanes opening Saturday

What we know:

Drivers crossing Old Tampa Bay on I-275 will need a SunPass to use the newly opened Express Lanes beginning Saturday, FDOT said. These electronic toll lanes are designed to improve travel between Pinellas and Hillsborough counties.

Access to the Express Lanes is restricted to specific vehicles, including passenger cars, registered van pools and buses. The speed limit across the bridge is set at 65 mph.

FDOT states drivers must stay alert because speed limits drop to 55 mph on both sides of the bridge due to ongoing active construction zones.