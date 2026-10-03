Woman killed after driver fires gun inside car in Tampa: Police

The Brief A woman in her early 70s died Saturday morning after being shot inside a vehicle on East Fowler Avenue in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police say the driver, a man in his early 70s known to the victim, fired a gun before pulling into a business parking lot. Officers took the driver into custody at the scene, recovered the firearm and confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A woman in her 70s died Saturday morning after Tampa police say a driver shot her inside a vehicle along East Fowler Avenue before pulling into a business parking lot.

Tampa deadly shooting

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. to a report of a deadly shooting in the 4100 block of East Fowler Avenue.

Early information indicates a man and woman, both in their early 70s, were driving along Fowler Avenue when the man, who was driving, fired a gun before pulling into a business parking lot and stopping the vehicle, police said.

The woman, who was the passenger, was shot in the upper body. She died at the scene from her injuries, according to TPD.

Police said the shooter is a white male in his early 70s. He was taken into custody and was being interviewed by investigators to determine what led to the shooting.

The gun was secured at the scene and taken into evidence. TPD said the man and woman knew each other.

TPD said the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the victim or the driver. Detectives have also not revealed what exactly led up to the shooting inside the car.

Tampa police investigation

What's next:

The investigation remains active, and police said it is still in its early stages. Additional information will be released as the investigation allows.