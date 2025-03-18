Howard Frankland Bridge project: Here’s when the new bridge will open

The Brief The new Howard Frankland Bridge is expected to open to drivers on Tuesday morning. Construction began on the $865M project in 2020. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2026. That’s when the current northbound lanes on the 1960s-era bridge will be demolished, completing one of the largest engineering feats in the area.



After more than four years of construction, commuters will soon be able to drive across the new Howard Frankland Bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation will celebrate the grand opening of the Howard Frankland Bridge with a ribbon cutting on Monday, March 24, at 10 a.m. and traffic is scheduled to switch over Monday night to Tuesday, weather permitting.

What is the Howard Frankland Bridge?

The backstory:

The Howard Frankland Bridge was built in the 1960s and is a major connector between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

The new Howard Frankland Bridge

Timeline:

The $865M project was announced in 2017 and is aimed at reducing traffic congestion.

FDOT began replacing the bridge in 2020.

By the numbers:

There will be eight lanes, four general use and four express lanes, plus a separate pedestrian and bike path.

READ: Suspected drunk driver with child in car kills retired Polk County deputy: PCSO

This new bridge will become the new I-275 southbound lanes, and the current southbound bridge built in the 1990s will turn into the new northbound lanes.

What's next:

The entire project is expected to be completed in 2026. That’s when the current northbound lanes on the 1960s-era bridge will be demolished, completing one of the largest engineering feats in the area.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Department of Transportation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: