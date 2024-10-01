Hundreds of volunteers needed for Helene recovery efforts in Manatee County

Manatee County is asking for help from hundreds of volunteers over the next few days in areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

According to officials, Manatee County homes suffered an estimated $354 million in damage as a result of Helene, with more than 540 homes considered total losses.

Much of the damage occurred in coastal areas like Anna Maria Island, where a curfew remains in place from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. No visitors are allowed on the island.

What you need to know to volunteer

The county says it's looking for 300 volunteers per day, Tuesday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can sign up mymanatee.org/helenevolunteer.

Everyone will meet at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto. Transportation to survey locations will be provided.

Training will be provided and volunteers will work in pairs to conduct surveys using digital devices or paper forms.

Lunch, along with water and snacks, will be provided.

