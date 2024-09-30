'I'm completely overwhelmed:' Manatee, Sarasota counties trying to move forward post Hurricane Helene

A long recovery is underway in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.

From Anna Maria Island to downtown Sarasota, the damage is in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Everybody just lost everything," said Shayna Roberts of Cortez Village. "Everybody's whole lives out on the side of the road."

Cortez Village, separated from Anna Maria Island by Sarasota Bay, is made up of generations of workers in the fishing industry.

The water rose quickly, four feet into their homes.

It receded over the next 24 hours, leaving behind rotting furniture, damaged floors and lifelong possessions gone forever.

Their homes, belongings and livelihoods were lost at once.

"My elementary school crayon drawings and stuff like that," said Mark Skey. "And it was in a waterproof bin, but it's all destroyed, and we just had to throw all that out and that and that was tough."

Manatee County homes have taken in $354 million of damages, with 542 counted as total losses, with 553 more severely damaged.

"It's very overwhelming," said Mark Skey of Cortez Village. "I'm completely overwhelmed. People are great. They're trying to, you know, bring food and water."

Further south, in Sarasota at St. Armand's Circle, every business is closed, including Simona Jewelry, which has been open here since 1986.

They took on three feet of water, and are trying desperately to get their employees back to work.

"It's kind of our second home because if I'm not home, we're here working," said Ruth Milligan of Simona Jewelry.

Restaurant owners have hundreds out of work, including Cafe L'Europe.

Three feet of water damaged or fried all of their equipment. They could be closed for a month or more. They're hoping to reassign 45 workers to other locations.

"It's just that mourning, that hurting feeling," said Greg Guevara. "You lost everything that you've been working for. We're very thankful that we did not lose anybody's life or anyone that works for us. And we're sorry for those that did lose loved ones. But it is just it tears your heart out."

At Anna Maria Island, police say that there is a curfew in place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and that no guests or visitors are allowed, and that the entire island has to be remade before it is open for any kind of business.

